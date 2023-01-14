TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Swampscott at Winthrop (1:30); Pingree at Middlesex (4); Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (6); Northeast Metro at Hamilton-Wenham (7); Beverly at Masconomet (Lawrence Valley Forum, 7:30); Peabody at Marblehead (7:30).
Girls hockey — Bishop Fenwick at Malden Catholic (12:10); Peabody at Medford (2); Vermont Academy at Pingree (3); Newburyport at Marblehead (5:30); Shawsheen at Masconomet (5:30); Pope Francis at Beverly (7).
Boys basketball — Pingree at Rivers (1); Salem Academy at Community Charter School of Cambridge (2).
Girls basketball — Salem Academy at Community Charter School of Cambridge (12:30); Pingree at Groton (3).
Fencing — St. John's Prep at Dana Hall.
Wrestling — St. John's Prep at Woburn Tournament (9 a.m.); Danvers at Concord-Carlisle Quad-Meet (9 a.m.); Marblehead/Swampscott at Pelham, N.H. Tournament (9 a.m.); Billerica, Wayland & Greater Lowell at Beverly (10 a.m.); Bishop Fenwick at Cambridge Quad-Meet (10 a.m.); Salem at Lynnfield-North Reading Quad Meet (10 a.m.); Essex Tech/Masconomet at St. John's Shrewsbury Quad-Meet (10 a.m.).
Swimming — St. John's Prep at Phillips Exeter (11:30 a.m.); Northeastern Conference Dive Meet at Peabody-Lynnfield YMCA (1); Cape Ann League Dive Meet at Peabody-Lynnfield YMCA (2:30).
Gymnastics — Marblehead at Hamilton-Wenham (7:30).
COLLEGE
Men's hockey — Westfield State at Salem State (2); University of New England at Endicott (7).
Women's hockey — Endicott at University of New England (4).
Men's basketball — Fitchburg State at Salem State (noon); Roger Williams at Endicott (3); Suffolk at Gordon (3).
Women's basketball — Roger Williams at Endicott (1); Suffolk at Gordon (1); Fitchburg State at Salem State (2).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Catholic Conference Showcase at Canton Ice House: St. John's Prep vs. Malden Catholic (1).
Boys basketball — Beverly at Catholic Memorial (3); Peabody at Bishop Fenwick (3).