Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation in the morning. Then mainly cloudy in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.