TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Swampscott at Winthrop (1:30); Pingree at Middlesex (4); Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (6); Northeast Metro at Hamilton-Wenham (7); Beverly at Masconomet (Lawrence Valley Forum, 7:30); Peabody at Marblehead (7:30).

Girls hockey — Bishop Fenwick at Malden Catholic (12:10); Peabody at Medford (2); Vermont Academy at Pingree (3); Newburyport at Marblehead (5:30); Shawsheen at Masconomet (5:30); Pope Francis at Beverly (7). 

Boys basketball — Pingree at Rivers (1); Salem Academy at Community Charter School of Cambridge (2).

Girls basketball — Salem Academy at Community Charter School of Cambridge (12:30); Pingree at Groton (3).

Fencing — St. John's Prep at Dana Hall.

Wrestling — St. John's Prep at Woburn Tournament (9 a.m.); Danvers at Concord-Carlisle Quad-Meet (9 a.m.); Marblehead/Swampscott at Pelham, N.H. Tournament (9 a.m.); Billerica, Wayland & Greater Lowell at Beverly (10 a.m.); Bishop Fenwick at Cambridge Quad-Meet (10 a.m.); Salem at Lynnfield-North Reading Quad Meet (10 a.m.); Essex Tech/Masconomet at St. John's Shrewsbury Quad-Meet (10 a.m.).

Swimming — St. John's Prep at Phillips Exeter (11:30 a.m.); Northeastern Conference Dive Meet at Peabody-Lynnfield YMCA (1); Cape Ann League Dive Meet at Peabody-Lynnfield YMCA (2:30).

Gymnastics — Marblehead at Hamilton-Wenham (7:30).

COLLEGE

Men's hockey — Westfield State at Salem State (2); University of New England at Endicott (7).

Women's hockey — Endicott at University of New England (4).

Men's basketball — Fitchburg State at Salem State (noon); Roger Williams at Endicott (3); Suffolk at Gordon (3). 

Women's basketball — Roger Williams at Endicott (1); Suffolk at Gordon (1); Fitchburg State at Salem State (2).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Catholic Conference Showcase at Canton Ice House: St. John's Prep vs. Malden Catholic (1).

Boys basketball — Beverly at Catholic Memorial (3); Peabody at Bishop Fenwick (3).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you