TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (5); Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (6); Danvers at Essex Tech (6:30); Xaverian at St. John’s Prep (6:40).
Girls hockey — Medford at Peabody (5:15); Stoneham-Wilmington at Bishop Fenwick (Essex Sports Center, 8:40).
Boys basketball — Pingree at Governor’s Academy (4:30); Whittier at Ipswich (5:30).
Girls basketball — Newton Country Day at Pingree (4:30).
Wrestling — Lynnfield at Danvers (4:30); Shawsheen & Nashoba Tech at Bishop Fenwick (5); Gloucester at Marblehead/Swampscott (5:30); St. John’s Prep at Xaverian (6); Beverly at Pentucket (6:30); Triton at Peabody (6:30).
Swimming — BC High at St. John’s Prep (4); Lynnfield at Ipswich (7:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s basketball — MCLA at Salem State (5); Endicott at Curry (7:30); Gordon at Western New England (7:30).
Women’s basketball — Gordon at Western New England (5:30); Endicott at Curry (5:30); MCLA at Salem State (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls hockey — Beverly at Andover (7:10).
Boys basketball — Beverly at Marblehead (7).
Girls basketball —Marblehead at Essex Tech (6:30).
Boys skiing — at Bradford Ski Area (3): St. John’s Prep vs. Masconomet & Andover; Masconomet vs. Manchester Essex & North Andover.
Wrestling — Triton at Danvers (4:30); Pentucket at Salem (6:30); Saugus-Peabody at Marblehead/Swampscott (6:30); Gloucester at Beverly (6:30).
Swimming — Salem at Marblehead (6:30); Swampscott at Beverly (7:30).
Gymnastics — Bishop Fenwick at Peabody (6:30); Winthrop at Hamilton-Wenham (7); Masconomet at Beverly (7:45).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — UMass Dartmouth at Salem State (7).