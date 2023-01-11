TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — St. John’s Prep at St. John’s Shrewsbury (5); Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket (5); North Yarmouth Academy at Pingree (5); Minuteman at Essex Tech (6:30); Danvers at Marblehead (7:30).

Girls hockey — Pingree at Groton (4); Bishop Fenwick at Peabody (5:15); Masconomet at Winthrop (6:10); Beverly at Medford (7).

Boys basketball — Pingree at Roxbury Latin (5:30); Lawrence at Beverly (7); Shawsheen at Essex Tech (7).

Girls basketball — Prospect Hill at Salem Academy (5:45).

Indoor track — Saugus & Winthrop at Danvers (4:30); Swampscott & Gloucester at Peabody (7).

Wrestling — Salem at Danvers (5); Triton at Marblehead/Swampscott (5:30); St. John’s Prep at Malden Catholic (6); Beverly at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Peabody at Gloucester (6:30); Essex Tech/Masconomet at Greater Lowell (6:30).

Swimming — St. John’s Prep at St. John’s Shrewsbury (Clark University pool, Worcester, 6:30); Triton at Ipswich (7:30).

COLLEGE

Men’s basketball — Salem State at Westfield State (5:30).

Women’s basketball — Salem State at Westfield State (7:30).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls hockey - Gloucester at Marblehead (8).

Boys basketball — Salem at Salem Academy (6).

Indoor track — Marblehead at Beverly (4); Salem vs. Masconomet at Beverly (4).

Boys skiing — at Bradford Ski Area (3): St. John’s Prep vs. Haverhill; Masconomet vs. Hamilton-Wenham & Andover.

Wrestling — Marblehead/Swampscott at Josiah Quincy (4).

Swimming — Gloucester at Peabody (7:30).

Gymnastics — Gloucester at Hamilton-Wenham (7).

