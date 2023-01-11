TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — St. John’s Prep at St. John’s Shrewsbury (5); Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket (5); North Yarmouth Academy at Pingree (5); Minuteman at Essex Tech (6:30); Danvers at Marblehead (7:30).
Girls hockey — Pingree at Groton (4); Bishop Fenwick at Peabody (5:15); Masconomet at Winthrop (6:10); Beverly at Medford (7).
Boys basketball — Pingree at Roxbury Latin (5:30); Lawrence at Beverly (7); Shawsheen at Essex Tech (7).
Girls basketball — Prospect Hill at Salem Academy (5:45).
Indoor track — Saugus & Winthrop at Danvers (4:30); Swampscott & Gloucester at Peabody (7).
Wrestling — Salem at Danvers (5); Triton at Marblehead/Swampscott (5:30); St. John’s Prep at Malden Catholic (6); Beverly at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Peabody at Gloucester (6:30); Essex Tech/Masconomet at Greater Lowell (6:30).
Swimming — St. John’s Prep at St. John’s Shrewsbury (Clark University pool, Worcester, 6:30); Triton at Ipswich (7:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s basketball — Salem State at Westfield State (5:30).
Women’s basketball — Salem State at Westfield State (7:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls hockey - Gloucester at Marblehead (8).
Boys basketball — Salem at Salem Academy (6).
Indoor track — Marblehead at Beverly (4); Salem vs. Masconomet at Beverly (4).
Boys skiing — at Bradford Ski Area (3): St. John’s Prep vs. Haverhill; Masconomet vs. Hamilton-Wenham & Andover.
Wrestling — Marblehead/Swampscott at Josiah Quincy (4).
Swimming — Gloucester at Peabody (7:30).
Gymnastics — Gloucester at Hamilton-Wenham (7).