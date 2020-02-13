TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls hockey — Marblehead at Masconomet (7:05).

Boys basketball — Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown (6:30); Ipswich at Amesbury (6:30); St. Mary’s Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Salem at Gloucester (7); Saugus at Peabody (7); Lynn Classical at Danvers (7); Winthrop at Swampscott (7).

Girls basketball — Essex Tech at Chelsea (5:30); Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Amesbury at Ipswich (6:30); Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary’s Lynn (6:30); Swampscott at Winthrop (6:30); Danvers at Lynn Classical (7); Gloucester at Salem (7); Peabody at Saugus (7).

Indoor track — Division 2 State Meet at Reggie Lewis Track & Field Center, Roxbury (4:30).

COLLEGE

Men’s hockey — Fitchburg State at Salem State (7).

Swimming — Gordon vs. University of Rhode Island at South Kingston.

 

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Nashoba Tech at Peabody (5:15).

Girls hockey — Worcester Academy at Pingree (6).

Boys basketball — Pingree at Landmark (5:15); Whittier at Essex Tech (5:30); Pentucket at Masconomet (6:30); Malden at St. John's Prep (7).

Girls basketball — Essex Tech at Whittier (5:30); Governor's Academy at Pingree (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Academy at Penguin Hall (6); Masconomet at Pentucket (6:30). 

Indoor track — Division 3 State Meet at Reggie Lewis Track & Field Center, Roxbury (4:30). 

 

COLLEGE

Men's hockey — Endicott at Wentworth (7). 

Women's hockey — Salem State at Plymouth State (6); Endicott at Nichols (6:40).

Men's tennis — St. Michael's at Endicott (1).

 

