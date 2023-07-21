TODAY’S SPORTS

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

Section 4 Williamsport tournament — at Deyermond Field, Andover: Swampscott vs. Danvers American (5); Reading vs. Andover (7).

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Mystic (6:30).

North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at Marblehead Seasiders (6); Rowley at Beverly Recs (7).

TOMORROW

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

Section 4 Williamsport tournament — Championship game at Deyermond Field, Andover: Teams TBD (TBA).

SUMMER FOOTBALL

Northeast 7-on-7 — East Regional Tournament at Bishop Fenwick (10 a.m.).

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) — State tournament at Mahan Field, Natick: Beverly/Salem vs. Walpole (4:30).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you