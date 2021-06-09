TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Swampscott at Masconomet (3:30); Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (4); Marblehead at Salem (4); Saugus at Beverly (4:30); Winthrop at Peabody (6).
Softball — Ipswich at Rockport (3:45); Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (3:45); Winthrop at Salem (4); Marblehead at Peabody (4); Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (4).
Boys lacrosse — Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (4); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (4); Swampscott at Winthrop (4); Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (4:15);
Girls lacrosse — Beverly at Swampscott (4); Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (4); Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (6).
Boys tennis — Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (3:30); Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Gloucester at Salem (4); Beverly at Swampscott (4); Danvers at Winthrop (4).
Girls tennis — Triton at Ipswich (3:30); Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (Gordon College courts, 3:30); Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (3:30); Swampscott at Beverly (4). Saugus at Masconomet (4); Salem at Gloucester (4).
Track — Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (4); Catholic Memorial at St. John's Prep (4).
Wrestling — Triton at Marblehead/Swampscott (5).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Upper Valley Nighthawks at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (2); Rockport at Ipswich (3:45); Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Salem Academy at Salem (4); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (4); Saugus at Swampscott (4:30).
Softball — Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (2); Salem Academy at Salem (4); Marblehead at Saugus (4); Masconomet at Boston Latin (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (4:15).
Boys lacrosse — Peabody at Masconomet (4); Beverly at Winthrop (4); Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (4:45); St. John's Prep at Catholic Conference playoffs (TBA); Triton at Ipswich (6); St. John's Prep at Billerica (6).
Girls lacrosse — Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (2); Ipswich at Triton (3:45); Masconomet at Peabody (4); Winthrop at Beverly (4:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (4:45).
Boys tennis — Marblehead at Gloucester (4).
Girls tennis — Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (2); Gloucester at Marblehead (4); Saugus at Masconomet (4:30).
Track — Whittier at Essex Tech (4).
Volleyball — KIPP Academy at Salem (4); Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech (4); St. John's Prep at Catholic Conference playoffs (TBA).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Winnipesaukee Muskrats (6:05).
North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Freedom at Peabody Champions (7:45).
||||