TODAY’S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
Section 4 Williamsport tournament — at Deyermond Field, Andover: Reading vs. Danvers (5); Swampscott vs. Andover (7).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Marblehead/Swampscott at Andover (5:45).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Ocean State (6:30).
North Shore Baseball League — Kingston Night Owls at Marblehead Seasiders (6); Rowley at Swampscott Sox (7); North Shore Storm at Peabody Champions (7:45).
Intertown Twilight League — Ipswich at Hamilton Generals (5:45).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School League — at Plains Park, Danvers: Pingree vs. Gloucester (6); Marblehead vs. Hamilton-Wenham (7); Bishop Fenwick vs. Ipswich (8).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
Section 4 Williamsport tournament — at Deyermond Field, Andover: Swampscott vs. Danvers American (5); Reading vs. Andover (7).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Mystic (6:30).
North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at Marblehead Seasiders (6); Rowley at Beverly Recs (7).