TODAY'S SPORTS

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

District 15 Williamsport tournament — Semifinal elimination game, Gloucester vs. Danvers National at Harry Ball Field, Beverly (7:30).

District 16 Williamsport tournament — Semifinal elimination game: Saugus vs. Swampscott at Pine Hill, Lynn (5:45).

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) — Beverly/Salem at Lowell (6); Middleton/Peabody at Haverhill (7).

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Winnepesaukee (6).

North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Freedom at Swampscott Sox (7); Beverly Recs at Kingston (8).

SUMMER BASKETBALL

North Shore Girls High School League —  at Plains Park, Danvers: Bishop Fenwick vs. Danvers (6:30); Essex Tech vs. Hamilton-Wenham (7:30); North Reading vs. Manchester Essex (8:30).

TOMORROW

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) — Chelmsford at Middleton/Peabody (5:35); Beverly/Salem at Haverhill (7).

New England Collegiate Baseball League — Martha's Vineyard at North Shore Navigators (11:05).

North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at Manchester (5:45); Kingston at Beverly Recs (7).

Intertown Twilight League — Hamilton Generals at Rowley Rams (5:45); Rockport at Beverly Giants (5:45).

