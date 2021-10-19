TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Beverly at Danvers (4); St. John's Prep at Masconomet (4); Marblehead at Salem (4); Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (4); Pingree at Berwick (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Manchester Essex (4); Swampscott at Peabody (4).
Girls soccer — Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Peabody at Swampscott (4); Berwick at Pingree (4:45); Salem at Marblehead (7); Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (7).
Field hockey — Ipswich at Triton (3:45); Danvers at Masconomet (4); Gloucester at Beverly (4); Swampscott at Marblehead (4); Pingree at Governor's Academy (4:45).
Cross country — Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket (3:30); Ipswich at North Reading (4); Beverly at Salem (4); Swampscott at Danvers (4); Peabody at Gloucester (4); Winthrop at Masconomet (4); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (4); Bishop Fenwick at Catholic Central League championships, Franklin Park (4).
Volleyball — Berwick at Pingree (4:45); Beverly at Methuen (5:30); Danvers at Peabody (5:30); Winthrop at Salem (5:30); Marblehead at Masconomet (5:30); Swampscott at Saugus (5:30); Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (5:30); Pioneer I at Salem Academy (6).
Golf — Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (4).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Salem State at Wheaton (3:30); University of New England at Endicott (4); Roger Williams at Gordon (7).
Women’s soccer — Roger Williams at Gordon (4); University of New England at Endicott (7).
Field hockey — Salem State at Castleton (7); Endicott at Bates (7).
Volleyball — Salem State at Worcester State (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Ipswich at Triton (3:45); Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (4); Salem Academy at Pioneer I (6); Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (6).
Girls soccer — Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Triton at Ipswich (3:45); Danvers at Beverly (4); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (4); Salem Academy at Pioneer I (6).
Field hockey — Marblehead at Austin Prep (3:30); North Reading at Bishop Fenwick (4).
Volleyball — Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (5:30).
Golf — Lincoln-Sudbury at St. John's Prep (3).
COLLEGE
Field hockey — WPI at Gordon (7).
Volleyball — Endicott at Emerson (7).
Women’s tennis — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Gordon at Endicott (2).