TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Marblehead at Hopedale (3); Masconomet at Winthrop (3:30); Swampscott at Peabody (4); Beverly vs. Amesbury at Icenter, Salem, N.H. (4); Gloucester at Danvers (5:30); Northern Middlesex at Bishop Fenwick (6); Essex Tech at Nashoba (8).
Girls hockey — Marblehead at Pope Francis (noon); Beverly at Winthrop (1:30); Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (4).
Boys basketball — Beverly vs. Everett at TD Garden Boston (1:30); Kents Hill at Pingree (4:30).
Girls basketball — Wheeler at Pingree (3).
Indoor track — State Relays at Reggie Lewis Center: Division 5 (9 a.m.); Division 1 (7).
Fencing — Quad Meet at St. John's Prep (8 a.m.).
Wrestling — Bishop Fenwick & Wilmington at Saugus/Peabody (9 a.m.); Beverly at Marlborough Quad-Meet (10 a.m.); St. John's Prep at Springfield Central (10 a.m.).
Gymnastics — Danvers at Masconomet (6:30).
COLLEGE
Men's hockey — Salve Regina at Endicott (3); Salem State at Worcester State (3).
Women's hockey — UMass Boston at Salem State (3); Endicott at Salve Regina (7:30).
Men's basketball — Salem State at Framingham State (noon); Gordon at Nichols (3); Endicott at Suffolk (3).
Women's basketball — Gordon at Nichols (1); Endicott at Suffolk (1); Salem State at Framingham State (2).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — St. John's Prep at BC High (UMass Boston, 2).
Girls hockey — Leominster at Marblehead (10:30 a.m.).
Swimming — Ipswich at North Reading (4:30).
Indoor track — Northeastern Conference Invitational at New Balance Track, Brighton: Beverly vs. Salem & Gloucester (1:45); Marblehead vs. Peabody & Saugus (3:30); Danvers vs. Swampscott (3:30); Masconomet vs. Saugus (3:30).
Gymnastics — Beverly at Winthrop (10 a.m.); Marblehead vs. Danvers at Yellowjackets, Middleton (10:30 a.m.).