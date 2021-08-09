TODAY'S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
New England Regional — At Giamatti Little League Center, Bristol, Conn.: Peabody West vs. Saco, Maine (7).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Northern Division Finals, Game 2: Upper Valley Nighthawks at North Shore Navigators (7:05).
American Legion (Seniors) — Massachusetts Chairman's Cup tournament at Mahan Field, Natick: Middleton/Peabody TBD (TBD).
Intertown Twilight League — Playoffs, Game 2: Hamilton Generals at Rockport (5:30).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
New England Regional — At Giamatti Little League Center, Bristol, Conn.: Peabody West/Maine loser vs. Rhode Island (4).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Northern Division Finals, Game 3 (if necessary): North Shore Navigators at Upper Valley Nighthawks (6).
North Shore Baseball League — Playoff semifinals, games TBD.
American Legion (Seniors) — Massachusetts Chairman's Cup tournament at Mahan Field, Natick: Middleton/Peabody TBD (TBD).
||||