TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Ninth annual Pete Frates Winter Classic at Essex Sports Center: Consolation Game: St. John’s Prep vs. Central Catholic (1); Championship Game: Pope Francis vs. BC High (3); Marblehead vs. Lowell Catholic at Tsongas Center, Lowell (3:30); Swampscott at Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech at Tewksbury (5:20).
Boys basketball — Bishop Fenwick at Danvers (7).
Girls basketball — Salem Academy at KIPP Academy (1:30); Marblehead at Weymouth (6:30); Lynn Tech at Salem (7).
Wrestling — Masconomet/Essex Tech at Lawrence Quad-Meet (3:30); St. John’s Prep, Central Catholic & Bristol/Plymouth at Marshfield (4:30); Salem at Marblehead/Swampscott (5:30); Lynnfield at Peabody/Saugus (6:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Saugus at Essex Tech (11:10 a.m.).