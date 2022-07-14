TODAY’S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — Championship game at Harry Ball Field, Beverly: Challenger exhibition (5:30); Beverly vs. Gloucester (7:30).
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Championship game at Wyoma, Lynn: Peabody West vs. Swampscott (5:45).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Beverly/Salem at Andover (6).
North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Phillies at Swampscott (7); North Shore Freedom at Peabody Champions (7:45); Marblehead at Kingston (8).
Intertown Twilight League — Rowley at Hamilton Generals (5:45).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School League — at Plains Park, Danvers: Danvers vs. Beverly (6:30); Masconomet vs. Essex Tech (7:30); Hamilton-Wenham vs. Peabody (8:30).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — Championship game (if necessary) at Harry Ball Field, Beverly: Beverly vs. Gloucester (7).
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Championship game (if necessary) at Wyoma, Lynn: Peabody West vs. Swampscott (5:45).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Valley at North Shore Navigators (6:35).