TODAY'S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Northeast Regional at Fitton Field, Worcester: Beverly/Salem vs Newport, Rhode Island (2); Massachusetts Chairman's Cup tournament at Mahan Field, Natick: Middleton/Peabody vs. Easton (4:30).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Division semifinals, Game 3: North Shore Navigators at Keene (6:30).
North Shore Baseball League — Playoffs, Game 2 : Manchester at Swampscott (5); Peabody at North Shore Phillies (7:30).
Intertown Twilight League — Home Run Derby, at Patton Park, Hamilton (1).
TOMORROW
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Northeast Regional at Fitton Field, Worcester: Beverly/Salem vs TBD (TBD); Massachusetts Chairman's Cup tournament at Mahan Field, Natick: Middleton/Peabody TBD (TBD).
North Shore Baseball League — Playoffs, Game 3 (If necessary): Series TBD.
Intertown Twilight League — Playoffs, Game 1: Rockport at Hamilton Generals (5); Rowley at Manchester Essex (5).
