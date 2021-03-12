TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Danvers at Masconomet (5); Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (5); Northeast at Essex Tech (5:30); St. Mary's Lynn at St. John's Prep (6).

 

COLLEGE

Field hockey — Gordon at Nichols (2).

Women's hockey — Nichols at Endicott (5:30).

Men's basketball — Nichols at Endicott (5:30); Western New England at Gordon (7).

Women's basketball — Gordon at Western New England (5:30); Endicott at Nichols (6).

 

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Amesbury at Ipswich (1); Beverly at Marblehead (2); Salem vs. Swampscott at Bishop Fenwick (4).

Girls basketball — Salem Academy at Pioneer Charter School (10 a.m.).  

 

COLLEGE

Softball — Eastern Nazarene at Gordon (DH, noon).

Men's hockey — Nichols at Endicott (noon).

Women's hockey — Nichols at Endicott (3).

Women's basketball — Western New England at Gordon (1); Nichols at Endicott (1).

Men's basketball — Gordon at Western New England (noon); Endicott at Nichols (noon).

Men's volleyball — Endicott at Springfield (1).

