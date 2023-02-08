TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Wilbraham & Monson at Pingree (5); Beverly at Danvers (6:20); Bishop Feehan at St. John’s Prep (6:40); Swampscott at Marblehead (7:30); Peabody at Masconomet (7:45); Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (8).

Girls hockey — Pingree at Beaver Country Day (4:30); Gloucester at Masconomet (5:55); Marblehead at Winthrop (6:10).

Boys basketball — Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (4:30); Central Catholic at St. John’s Prep (6:30).

Girls basketball — Manchester Essex at Swampscott (7).

Girls skiing — At Bradford Ski (3): Masconomet vs. Hamilton-Wenham & Andover; Hamilton-Wenham vs. Masconomet & North Andover.

Swimming — Pingree at Dana Hall (4).

COLLEGE

Men’s basketball — Salem State at Fitchburg State (5).

Women’s basketball — Salem State at Fitchburg State (7).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys basketball — Essex Tech at Blackstone Valley (6:30); Saugus at Danvers (7); North Reading at Swampscott (7).

Girls basketball — Salem Academy at Salem (5:45); Danvers at Saugus (7).

Girls skiing — At Bradford Ski (3): Hamilton-Wenham vs. Newburyport & Masconomet.

Indoor track — Bishop Fenwick at Central Catholic League Championships, Reggie Lewis Center (3).

Gymnastics — Peabody at Salem (6:45).

COLLEGE

Men’s hockey — Salem State at Westfield State (7:35).

