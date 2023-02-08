TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Wilbraham & Monson at Pingree (5); Beverly at Danvers (6:20); Bishop Feehan at St. John’s Prep (6:40); Swampscott at Marblehead (7:30); Peabody at Masconomet (7:45); Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (8).
Girls hockey — Pingree at Beaver Country Day (4:30); Gloucester at Masconomet (5:55); Marblehead at Winthrop (6:10).
Boys basketball — Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (4:30); Central Catholic at St. John’s Prep (6:30).
Girls basketball — Manchester Essex at Swampscott (7).
Girls skiing — At Bradford Ski (3): Masconomet vs. Hamilton-Wenham & Andover; Hamilton-Wenham vs. Masconomet & North Andover.
Swimming — Pingree at Dana Hall (4).
COLLEGE
Men’s basketball — Salem State at Fitchburg State (5).
Women’s basketball — Salem State at Fitchburg State (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys basketball — Essex Tech at Blackstone Valley (6:30); Saugus at Danvers (7); North Reading at Swampscott (7).
Girls basketball — Salem Academy at Salem (5:45); Danvers at Saugus (7).
Girls skiing — At Bradford Ski (3): Hamilton-Wenham vs. Newburyport & Masconomet.
Indoor track — Bishop Fenwick at Central Catholic League Championships, Reggie Lewis Center (3).
Gymnastics — Peabody at Salem (6:45).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Salem State at Westfield State (7:35).