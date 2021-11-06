TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — State playoffs, Division 6: Leicester at Hamilton-Wenham (2).
Boys soccer — State tournament, Division 1 first round: St. John's Prep at Weymouth (1); Beverly at Arlington (6); Peabody at Leominster (6); Division 2 first round: Northampton at Masconomet (2); Marblehead at Plymouth North (3:30); Division 3 first round: Essex Tech at Medfield (5); Division 4 first round: Ipswich at Hampshire (4:30).
Girls soccer — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Peabody at Concord-Carlisle (11 a.m.); Division 2 first round: Dartmouth at Masconomet (11 a.m.), North Attleboro at Danvers (5); Division 3 first round: Swampscott at Newburyport (2).
Field hockey — Pingree at St. Paul's (4:15); State tournament, Division 4 first round: Seekonk at Ipswich (noon); Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (4).
Cross country — State Coaches Invitational at Wrentham Development Center.
COLLEGE
Men's hockey — Salve Regina at Endicott (3).
Women's hockey — Salem State at William Smith (4); Endicott at Salve Regina (7).
Women’s basketball — Emerson at Gordon (1).
Men’s soccer — Commonwealth Coast Conference final: Gordon at Salve Regina (1).
Women’s soccer — Commonwealth Coast Conference final: Roger Williams at Gordon (5).
Field hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference final: Endicott at University of New England (3:30).
Swimming — Gordon at Bridgewater State (2).
Volleyball — Commonwealth Coast Conference final: Roger Williams at Endicott (1).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls soccer — State tournament, Division 4 first round: Bishop Connolly at Hamilton-Wenham (1).
Field hockey — State tournament, Division 3 first round: North Middlesex at Swampscott (2).