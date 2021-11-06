TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — State playoffs, Division 6: Leicester at Hamilton-Wenham (2).

Boys soccer — State tournament, Division 1 first round: St. John's Prep at Weymouth (1); Beverly at Arlington (6); Peabody at Leominster (6); Division 2 first round: Northampton at Masconomet (2); Marblehead at Plymouth North (3:30); Division 3 first round: Essex Tech at Medfield (5); Division 4 first round: Ipswich at Hampshire (4:30).

Girls soccer — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Peabody at Concord-Carlisle (11 a.m.); Division 2 first round: Dartmouth at Masconomet (11 a.m.), North Attleboro at Danvers (5); Division 3 first round: Swampscott at Newburyport (2).

Field hockey — Pingree at St. Paul's (4:15); State tournament, Division 4 first round: Seekonk at Ipswich (noon); Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (4).

Cross country — State Coaches Invitational at Wrentham Development Center.

COLLEGE

Men's hockey — Salve Regina at Endicott (3).

Women's hockey — Salem State at William Smith (4); Endicott at Salve Regina (7).

Women’s basketball — Emerson at Gordon (1).

Men’s soccer — Commonwealth Coast Conference final: Gordon at Salve Regina (1).

Women’s soccer — Commonwealth Coast Conference final: Roger Williams at Gordon (5).

Field hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference final: Endicott at University of New England (3:30).

Swimming — Gordon at Bridgewater State (2).

Volleyball — Commonwealth Coast Conference final: Roger Williams at Endicott (1). 

TOMORROW 

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls soccer — State tournament, Division 4 first round: Bishop Connolly at Hamilton-Wenham (1).

Field hockey — State tournament, Division 3 first round: North Middlesex at Swampscott (2).

