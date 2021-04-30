TODAY'S SPORTS
Softball — Governor's Academy at Pingree (4:30).
Girls lacrosse — Governor's Academy at Pingree (4:30).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Salem State at Framingham State (DH, 2).
Softball — Framingham State at Salem State (DH, 5).
Women's volleyball — Gordon at Western New England (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Phillips Exeter at Pingree (2).
Softball — Pingree at Phillips Exeter (1:30).
Boys lacrosse — Phillips Exeter at Pingree (1).
Girls lacrosse — Pingree at Phillips Exeter (1:30).
Boys tennis — Phillips Exeter at Pingree (1:30).
Girls tennis —Pingree at Phillips Exeter (1:30).
Track and field — Pingree at Phillips Exeter (1).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Framingham State at Salem State (DH, 1); Commonwealth Coast Conference tournament, Pod B final: Suffolk at Endicott (DH, noon).
Softball — Salem State at Framingham State (DH, noon); Commonwealth Coast Conference tournament:Pod B final: University of New England at Endicott (DH, noon).
Men's lacrosse — Endicott at Nichols (noon).
Women's lacrosse — Commonwealth Coast Conference championship: Endicott at Roger Williams (1).
Men's tennis — Bridgewater State at Salem State (noon); Gordon at Curry (noon); Endicott at Wentworth (noon).
Women's tennis — Gordon at Curry (noon); Endicott at Wentworth (noon).
Men's soccer — Gordon at Western New England (noon).
Women's soccer — Bridgewater State at Gordon (1).
Women's volleyball — Western New England at Gordon (2).
