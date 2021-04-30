TODAY'S SPORTS

Softball — Governor's Academy at Pingree (4:30).

Girls lacrosse — Governor's Academy at Pingree (4:30).

 

COLLEGE

Baseball — Salem State at Framingham State (DH, 2).  

Softball — Framingham State at Salem State (DH, 5).

Women's volleyball — Gordon at Western New England (7).

 

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball — Phillips Exeter at Pingree (2).

Softball — Pingree at Phillips Exeter (1:30).

Boys lacrosse — Phillips Exeter at Pingree (1).

Girls lacrosse — Pingree at Phillips Exeter (1:30).

Boys tennis — Phillips Exeter at Pingree (1:30).

Girls tennis —Pingree at Phillips Exeter (1:30). 

Track and field — Pingree at Phillips Exeter (1). 

 

COLLEGE

Baseball — Framingham State at Salem State (DH, 1); Commonwealth Coast Conference tournament, Pod B final: Suffolk at Endicott (DH, noon). 

Softball — Salem State at Framingham State (DH, noon); Commonwealth Coast Conference tournament:Pod B final: University of New England at Endicott (DH, noon). 

Men's lacrosse — Endicott at Nichols (noon).

Women's lacrosse — Commonwealth Coast Conference championship: Endicott at Roger Williams (1).

Men's tennis — Bridgewater State at Salem State (noon); Gordon at Curry (noon); Endicott at Wentworth (noon).

Women's tennis — Gordon at Curry (noon); Endicott at Wentworth (noon).

Men's soccer — Gordon at Western New England (noon).

Women's soccer — Bridgewater State at Gordon (1).

Women's volleyball — Western New England at Gordon (2).

