TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls hockey — Beverly at Andover (7:10).
Boys basketball — Beverly at Marblehead (7).
Girls basketball —Marblehead at Essex Tech (7).
Boys skiing — at Bradford Ski Area (3): St. John’s Prep vs. Masconomet & Andover; Masconomet vs. Manchester Essex & North Andover.
Wrestling — Triton at Danvers (4:30); Pentucket at Salem (6:30); Saugus-Peabody at Marblehead/Swampscott (6:30); Gloucester at Beverly (6:30).
Swimming — Salem at Marblehead (6:30); Swampscott at Beverly (7:30).
Gymnastics — Bishop Fenwick at Peabody (6:30); Winthrop at Hamilton-Wenham (7); Masconomet at Beverly (7:45).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — UMass Dartmouth at Salem State (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Pingree at North Yarmouth Academy (5).
Girls hockey — Masconomet at Peabody (5:15); Austin Prep at Pingree (5:30).
Boys basketball — Excel Academy at Salem Academy (4:15); Essex Tech at Nashoba (5:30); Malden Catholic at St. John’s Prep (6:30); Ipswich at Amesbury (6:30); Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Cathedral at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Danvers at Gloucester (7); Masconomet at Peabody (7); Swampscott at Saugus (7).
Girls basketball — Salem at Malden (6); Marblehead at Beverly (6:30); Gloucester at Danvers (6:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Manchester Essex (6:30); Amesbury at Ipswich (6:30); Bishop Fenwick at Cathedral (6:30); Peabody at Masconomet (6:30); Saugus at Swampscott (7).
Indoor track — Divisional Relays at Reggie Lewis Center (4:30).
Skiing — Pingree at Wachusett Mountain (4:30).
Wrestling — Danvers at Essex Tech/Masconomet (4).
Swimming — Phillips Exeter at St. John’s Prep (6); Hamilton-Wenham at Triton (6:50); Pingree at Austin Prep (7).
Gymnastics — Salem at Gloucester (7:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Endicott at Salve Regina (3).