WEDNESDAY'S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
Essex County Baseball League — Peabody-Middleton at Salem-Beverly (Beverly High School, 6).
Futures Collegiate Baseball League — Nashua at North Shore Navigators (6)
North Shore Baseball League — Kingston (N.H.) Night Owls at Peabody Champions (Twi-Field, Danvers, 7:45).
THURSDAY
SUMMER BASEBALL
Essex County Baseball League — Salem-Beverly at Lawrence (7).
Intertown Twilight League — Beverly Giants at Hamilton Generals (5:45).
North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Phillies at Peabody Champions (Twi-Field, Danvers, 7:45); Marblehead Seasiders at Beverly Recs (Cooney Field, 8).
