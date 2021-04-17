TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Beverly at Swampscott (10 am.); Salem at Saugus (11 a.m.); St. John's Prep at Tewksbury (1); Cardinal Spellman at Bishop Fenwick (2); Marblehead at Masconomet (4).
Baseball — Rivers at Pingree (3).
Boys lacrosse — Williston Northampton at Pingree (4).
Girls lacrosse — Pingree at Williston Northampton (4).
Girls tennis — Pingree at Williston Northampton (4).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Salem State at Bridgewater State (DH, noon); Gordon at Wentworth (DH, noon); Endicott at Suffolk (DH, noon).
Softball — Wentworth at Gordon (DH, noon); Endicott at Curry (DH, noon); Bridgewater State at Salem State (DH, noon).
Men's lacrosse — Wentworth at Endicott (1); Salem State at Mass. Maritime (7).
Women's lacrosse — Endicott at Wentworth (noon); Salve Regina at Gordon (6); Salem State at Framingham State (6).
Men's tennis — Endicott at Gordon (11 a.m.); Bridgewater State at Salem State (noon).
Women's tennis — Endicott at Gordon (11 a.m.).
Track and field — Gordon College Invitational (10 a.m.).
Swimming — Elms at Gordon (11 a.m.).
Women's volleyball — Eastern Nazarene at Gordon (3).
Women's soccer — Gordon at New England College (4).
TOMORROW
COLLEGE
Baseball — Suffolk at Endicott (DH, noon); Wentworth at Gordon (DH, 2).
Softball — Curry at Endicott (DH, noon); Gordon at Wentworth (DH, 1).
