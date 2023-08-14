TODAY’S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Championship series, Game 3: Northeast Tide at Peabody Champions (7).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School League — at Plains Park, Danvers: Championship game, Bishop Fenwick vs. Peabody (7:30).
TOMORROW
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Championship series, Game 4: Northeast Tide at Peabody Champions (7).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School League — at Plains Park, Danvers: Championship game (if necessary), Bishop Fenwick vs. Peabody (7:30).