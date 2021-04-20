TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls soccer — Pioneer Charter I at Salem Academy (10:15 a.m.).
Boys soccer — Pioneer Charter I at Salem Academy (10:15 a.m.).
Volleyball — Swampscott at Danvers (10 a.m.) and Peabody at Danvers (4); Marblehead at Masconomet (5:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Volleyball — Pioneer Charter II at Salem Academy (11 a.m.).
Track and field — Pingree at Phillips Exeter (4).
COLLEGE
Men's volleyball — NCAA Division 3 tournament first round: Endicott vs. Benedictine (Ill.) at Salem, Virginia (7:30).
Baseball — Gordon at Wentworth (3).
Softball — Wentworth at Gordon (DH, 2:30); Endicott at Curry (DH, 2:30).
Women's lacrosse — Gordon at Roger Williams (4); Endicott at Curry (6:30).
Women's tennis — Gordon at Wentworth; Endicott at Curry (3:30).
Men's lacrosse — Endicott at Roger Williams (7).
