TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls hockey — Winthrop at Marblehead (7:30).
Boys basketball — KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.: Pingree vs. Southern, Ky. (10 a.m.); Marblehead vs. Cullman, Ala. (2:30); Salem vs. St. John's Country Day, Fla. (5:30); Georgetown at Ipswich (6:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (6:30); Winthrop at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Essex Tech at Masconomet (7).
Girls basketball — KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.: Marblehead vs. Affton, Mo. (2:30); Pingree vs. Eula, Tx. (4); Bishop Fenwick at Masconomet (5:30); Northeast Metro at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Beverly at Billerica (7); Swampscott at Essex Tech (7).
Indoor track — Bishop Fenwick at Tri-County League Meet, Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury (4).
Wrestling — Danvers at Beverly (6:30).
Swimming — Catholic Memorial at St. John's Prep (4); Gloucester at Salem (7); Masconomet at Beverly (7:30); Swampscott at Peabody (7:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — St. Joseph Prep at Peabody (5:15); Marblehead at Essex Tech (6:30); Beverly at Pentucket (7); Swampscott at Lexington (8); Danvers at Masconomet (Haverhill Valley Forum, 8:05).
Girls hockey — Masconomet at Gloucester (4); Medford at Beverly (4:20).
Boys basketball — KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.: Salem vs. Uniontown Area, Penn. or Central HS of Tuscaloosa, Ala. (2:30); Marblehead vs. New Castle, Penn. (4); Pingree vs. Coral Shores, Fla. (4).
Girls basketball — KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.: Pingree vs. Lincoln Park Performing, Penn. (10 a.m.); Marblehead vs. Fouke, Ark. or Lebanon, Ore. (1).
Indoor track — Masconomet & Saugus at Swampscott (4).
Wrestling — Essex Tech/Masconomet at Greater Lawrence (5); Montachusett at St. John's Prep (6); Westford Academy at Bishop Fenwick (6); Marblehead/Swampscott at Salem (6:30); Saugus/Peabody at Lynnfield (6:30).
Swimming — Hamilton-Wenham & Manchester Essex at Ipswich (7:30).