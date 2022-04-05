TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball — Thayer at Pingree (4:15); Danvers at Gloucester (4:30). 

Softball — Governor's Academy at Pingree (3:30); Peabody at Danvers (4); Salem at Masconomet (4); Marblehead at Gloucester (4); Beverly at Concord-Carlisle (4:30); CCSC at Salem Academy (4:30).

Boys lacrosse — Ipswich at Amesbury (4); Essex Tech at Mystic Valley (4); St. Mary's Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (4); Saugus at Swampscott (4:30); Thayer at Pingree (5).

Girls lacrosse — Brooks at Pingree (3); Georgetown at Ipswich (3:45); Andover at Peabody (4); Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (4); Swampscott at Saugus (4); Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary's Lynn (4). 

Boys tennis — Governor's Academy at Pingree (3); Ipswich at Manchester Essex (3:30); Gloucester at Beverly (4).

Girls tennis — St. Paul's at Pingree (3); Manchester Essex at Ipswich (3:30); Bishop Fenwick vs. St. Josephs Prep (3:30). 

Track — St. John's Prep at Catholic Memorial (4).

COLLEGE

Baseball — Endicott at Salem State (3:30).

Softball — Endicott at Wellesley (DH, 3).

Men's tennis — Wentworth at Endicott (3); Western New England at Gordon (3:30).

