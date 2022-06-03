TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — State tournament, Division 1 preliminary round: Revere at Beverly (4); Division 3 preliminary round: Belchertown at Bishop Fenwick (4).
Softball — State tournament, Division 5 preliminary round: Salem Academy at Norfolk Aggie (3:30); Division 4 first round; Pope Francis at Ipswich (4); Division 3 first round: Newburyport at Bishop Fenwick (4:30).
Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 1 preliminary round: Beverly at Algonquin Regional (4); Division 2 preliminary round: Leominster at Danvers (4).
Volleyball — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Braintree at St. John’s Prep (5).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — State tournament, Division 4 first round: Ipswich at Bay Path (9 a.m.); Division 2 preliminary round: Quincy at Danvers (12:30); Division 1 preliminary round: Peabody at Algonquin Regional (2); Division 2 North first round: Somerville at Masconomet (4).
Boys lacrosse — State Vocational Tournament: Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (2:30).
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 4 first round: Ipswich at Lynnfield (4).
Track — MIAA Meet of Champions, Day 2 at Westfield State (2:30).