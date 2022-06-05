TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — State tournament, Division 4 first round: Ipswich at Bay Path (2); Division 1 North first round: Lincoln-Sudbury at St. John’s Prep (4); Beverly at Braintree (5:15); Division 2 North first round: Canton at Marblehead (4); Danvers at Mansfield (4); Division 3 first round: Bishop Fenwick at Dighton Rehoboth (4); Swampscott at Oakmont Regional (4).
Softball — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Beverly at North Andover (4); Division 2 first round: Masconomet at Dracut (7).
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 3 preliminary round: Southeastern Regional at Bishop Fenwick (5).
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Central Catholic at St. John’s Prep (4); Division 2 first round: Beverly at Hopkinton (4); Masconomet at Walpole (4); Nashoba at Marblehead (4); Division 3 first round: Ashland at Swampscott (4); Division 4 first round: Lenox at Hamilton-Wenham (Gordon College, 3).
Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 2 first round: Danvers at Masconomet (4); Oliver Ames at Marblehead (4); Bishop Fenwick at Notre Dame Hingham (4); Division 3 first round: Swampscott at Cape Cod Academy (4).
Volleyball — State tournament, Division 1 second round: Brockton at St. John’s Prep (6).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Softball — State tournament, Division 1 second round: Peabody at Reading (4:30); Division 3 second round: Bishop Fenwick vs. Hudson/Bishop Stang winner (TBA).
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 preliminary round: Peabody at Belmont (4:30).
Girls lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 North preliminary round: Beverly at Woburn (3:30); Division 2 preliminary round: Tantasqua Regional at Marblehead (5).
Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 4 first round: Mohawk Trail at Hamilton-Wenham (Gordon College, 4); Archbishop Williams at Ipswich (4).
SUMMER BASEBALL
NECBL — North Shore Navigators at Mystic (6:30).