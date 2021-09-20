TODAY'S SPORTS 

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer — Danvers at Beverly (4); Peabody at Swampscott (4); Salem at Marblehead (4); St. John's Prep at Catholic Memorial (4); Essex Tech at Northeast (4).

Girls soccer — Marblehead at Salem (4); Swampscott at Peabody (4); Northeast at Essex Tech (4); Beverly at Danvers (6:30).

Field hockey — Lynnfield at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (4).

Cross country — St. John's Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep (4); Bishop Fenwick, Bishop Feehan & St. Joseph's Prep at Matignon (4).

Volleyball — Beverly at Swampscott (5:30); Masconomet at Lynnfield (5:30); Ipswich at Georgetown (5:30); Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary's Lynn (5:30).

Golf — St. John's Prep at Catholic Memorial (3); Ipswich at Lynnfield (3:30); Peabody at Marblehead (3:45); Swampscott at Danvers (3:45); Salem at Gloucester (3:45); Masconomet at Beverly (4); Essex Tech at Shawsheen (4).

COLLEGE

Men’s soccer — Endicott at Connecticut College (4); Tufts at Salem State (7).

Women’s soccer — Gordon at Thomas (4); Endicott at Babson (4).

Field hockey — Gordon at Thomas (7).

Volleyball — Endicott at Salve Regina (6); Gordon at Western New England (7).

Women’s tennis — Endicott at Salve Regina (3:30).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer — Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown (3:45); Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (4); Masconomet at Pentucket (4); Ipswich at Amesbury (4); Pingree at Beaver Country Day (4:30).

Girls soccer — Amesbury at Ipswich (3:45); Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (4); Beaver Country Day at Pingree (4:30). 

Field hockey — Saugus at Swampscott (4); Greater Lowell at Marblehead (5:30); Peabody at Danvers (5:30).

Cross country — Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Ipswich at Amesbury (3:30); Beverly at Marblehead (4); Masconomet at Peabody (4); Swampscott at Salem (4); Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (4); Salem Academy vs. Pioneer II at Breakheart Reservation (5:15).

Volleyball — Beaver Country Day at Pingree (4:30); Danvers at Marblehead (5:30); Saugus at Swampscott (5:30); Salem at Winthrop (5:30); Peabody at Masconomet (5:30); Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence (5:30).

Golf — Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (3); Pentucket at Ipswich (3:30); Salem at Marblehead (4).

COLLEGE

Women’s soccer — Gordon at Husson (6); Elms at Salem State (7).

Field hockey — Endicott at Salem State (4); Framingham State at Gordon (7).

Volleyball — Salem State at Colby-Sawyer (7).

Women’s tennis — Endicott at Holy Cross (3:30).

