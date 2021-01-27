TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Masconomet vs. Winthrop (Essex Sports Center, 3:10); Marblehead at Gloucester (6); Peabody vs. Swampscott at Hockeytown, Saugus (6:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Triton (7); Beverly at Saugus (Kasabuski, 7:30); Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (7:45).

Girls hockey — Newburyport at Peabody (5:15); Winthrop at Masconomet (5:45).

Boys basketball — Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (6). 

Girls basketball — Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (6). 

Swimming — Marblehead vs. Peabody (1); Beverly vs. Danvers (6); Ipswich vs. North Reading (7:30); Hamilton-Wenham vs. Triton (8).

 

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — St. John's Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep (3:10); Essex Tech at Shawsheen (Hallenborg Arena, 7).

Girls hockey — Beverly at Medford (4); Bishop Fenwick at St. Joseph's Prep (Warrior Arena, Boston, 7:30).

Boys basketball — Malden Catholic at St. John's Prep (6); Essex Tech at Northeast Regional (7).

Girls basketball — Northeast Regional at Essex Tech (5:30).

Skiing — St. John's Prep vs. Masconomet & North Andover at Bradford Ski Area (3).

Gymnastics — Peabody at Hamilton-Wenham (7).

