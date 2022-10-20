TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer — Danvers at Beverly (4); Salem at Swampscott (4); Peabody at Marblehead (4); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (4); St. John’s Prep at Malden Catholic (6).

Girls soccer — Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (4); Marblehead at Peabody (4); Beverly at Danvers (6:30); Swampscott at Salem (7).

Field hockey — Northeast Metro at Bishop Fenwick (4); Triton at Ipswich (4); Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (4).

Volleyball — Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (5:15); Masconomet at Swampscott (5:30); Beverly at Peabody (5:30); Ipswich at Triton (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket (5:30); Salem Academy at Pioneer Charter (5:30).

COLLEGE

Women’s tennis — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Salve Regina at Endicott (2).

Field hockey — Gordon at WPI (7).

Volleyball — Endicott at Emerson (7).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (6); Pentucket at Ipswich (6:30); Danvers at Masconomet (6:30); Winthrop at Salem (6:30); Peabody at Gloucester (7); Beverly at Swampscott (7); Essex Tech at Arlington Catholic (7); Hamilton-Wenham at Triton (7).

Boys soccer — Marblehead at Bishop Fenwick (4); Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Triton at Ipswich (4).

Girls soccer — Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (4); Ipswich at Triton (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (4); Austin Prep at Pingree (4:30).

Field hockey — Greater Lowell at Marblehead (4); Pingree at Winsor (7).

Volleyball — Brooks at Pingree (4:30); Arlington Catholic at Danvers (5:15); Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (5:30); Notre Dame Hingham at Marblehead (5:30).

Golf — Austin Prep at Pingree (3:30).

Water polo — Phillips Academy at St. John’s Prep (4:15).

COLLEGE

Men’s soccer — Salem State at MCLA (6).

Women’s soccer — MCLA at Salem State (4).

Volleyball — Salem State at Norwich (6); Salve Regina at Gordon (7).

