HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Masconomet at Peabody (5:15); Swampscott at Saugus (6:30); St. John's Prep at St. John's Shrewsbury (7); Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (7). 

Girls hockey — Masconomet at Medford (7); Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams (7:10); Peabody at Gloucester (8).

Boys basketball — Cardinal Spellman at Bishop Fenwick (6). 

Girls basketball — Bishop Fenwick at Cardinal Spellman (6). 

Swimming — Marblehead vs. Swampscott (1); Ipswich vs. Hamilton-Wenham (8); Swampscott vs. Danvers.

 

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Beverly vs. Swampscott at Kasabuski Arena, Saugus (6:30).

Girls hockey — Masconomet at Medford (4).

Boys basketball — Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (5:30).

Girls basketball — Essex Tech at Mystic Valley (5:30).

Skiing — St. John's Prep vs. North Andover & Manchester Essex at Bradford Ski Area (3).

Gymnastics — Danvers at Marblehead (6:30); Peabody at Gloucester (7).

