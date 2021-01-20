TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Masconomet at Peabody (5:15); Swampscott at Saugus (6:30); St. John's Prep at St. John's Shrewsbury (7); Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (7).
Girls hockey — Masconomet at Medford (7); Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams (7:10); Peabody at Gloucester (8).
Boys basketball — Cardinal Spellman at Bishop Fenwick (6).
Girls basketball — Bishop Fenwick at Cardinal Spellman (6).
Swimming — Marblehead vs. Swampscott (1); Ipswich vs. Hamilton-Wenham (8); Swampscott vs. Danvers.
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Beverly vs. Swampscott at Kasabuski Arena, Saugus (6:30).
Girls hockey — Masconomet at Medford (4).
Boys basketball — Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (5:30).
Girls basketball — Essex Tech at Mystic Valley (5:30).
Skiing — St. John's Prep vs. North Andover & Manchester Essex at Bradford Ski Area (3).
Gymnastics — Danvers at Marblehead (6:30); Peabody at Gloucester (7).
||||