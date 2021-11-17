TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Field hockey — NEPSAC Class C quarterfinals: Pingree vs. St. Luke’s at Suffield (Conn.) Academy (2:15); Division 2 state semifinals; Masconomet vs. Nashoba at Burlington (7); Division 3 state semifinals: Swampscott vs. Sandwich at Norwell (7).
Girls soccer — NEPSAC Class B quarterfinals: Dexter Southfield at Pingree (2).
Boys soccer — NEPSAC Class C quarterfinals: Pingree at St. Andrews (2).
Volleyball — Division 4 state semifinals: Ipswich vs. Advanced Math & Science at Woburn High (6:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s basketball — Salem State at Curry (7:30).
Women’s basketball — Salem State at Eastern Nazarene (6); Endicott at Springfield (7:30).
TOMORROW
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Endicott at Western New England (2); Salem State at Westfield State (7:35).
Women’s basketball — Gordon at Amherst (7).