TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Field hockey — NEPSAC Class C quarterfinals: Pingree vs. St. Luke’s at Suffield (Conn.) Academy (2:15); Division 2 state semifinals; Masconomet vs. Nashoba at Burlington (7); Division 3 state semifinals: Swampscott vs. Sandwich at Norwell (7).

Girls soccer — NEPSAC Class B quarterfinals: Dexter Southfield at Pingree (2).

Boys soccer — NEPSAC Class C quarterfinals: Pingree at St. Andrews (2).

Volleyball — Division 4 state semifinals: Ipswich vs. Advanced Math & Science at Woburn High (6:30).

COLLEGE

Men’s basketball — Salem State at Curry (7:30).

Women’s basketball — Salem State at Eastern Nazarene (6); Endicott at Springfield (7:30).

TOMORROW

COLLEGE

Men’s hockey — Endicott at Western New England (2); Salem State at Westfield State (7:35).

Women’s basketball — Gordon at Amherst (7).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you