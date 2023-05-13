TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball — Ipswich at Georgetown (10 a.m.); Pingree at Marianapolis (Conn.) Prep (11 a.m.); Central Catholic at Beverly (noon); Masconomet at Winthrop (2); Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (6:30).

Softball — Brunswick at Pingree (2).

Boys lacrosse — Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (11 a.m.); Swampscott at Pentucket (11:30 a.m.); Pingree at Tilton (2).

Girls lacrosse — Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham (11 a.m.); Governor's Academy at Pingree (noon).

Girls tennis — Phillips Andover at Pingree (1).

Track — Hamilton-Wenham at Andover Boosters Meet (9:30 a.m.); Ipswich at Henry Sheldon Invitational (10 a.m.); Pingree at EIL Championships, Marianapolis (Conn.) Prep (11 a.m.).

COLLEGE

Baseball — Commonwealth Coast Conference championship: Salve Regina at Endicott (noon, if necessary game to follow).

Softball —  Commonwealth Coast Conference championship series: Western New England at Endicott (DH, noon).

TOMORROW

COLLEGE

Softball — Commonwealth Coast Conference championship series, Game 3 if necessary: Wentworth/Western New England winner at Endicott (TBA).

