TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball — Salem Academy at Malden (11 a.m.); Pingree at St. Paul's (3).

Boys lacrosse — Pentucket at Swampscott (10 a.m.); St. John's Prep at Lincoln-Sudbury (noon); Pingree at St. Paul's (3).

Girls lacrosse — Bishop Fenwick at Arlington (10 a.m.).

Track — Pingree at Concord Academy (3).

COLLEGE

Baseball — Worcester State at Salem State (DH, noon); Gordon at Wentworth (DH, noon); Western New England at Endicott (3).

Softball — Worcester State at Salem State (DH, noon); Gordon at Endicott (DH, noon).

Men's lacrosse — UMass Boston at Salem State (6).

Women's lacrosse — Gordon at Curry (noon).

Men's tennis — Endicott at Roger Williams (noon).

Track and field — Gordon and Endicott at Snowflake Invitational, Tufts (10:15 a.m.).

TOMORROW

COLLEGE

Softball — Endicott at Roger Williams (DH, noon); Gordon at Suffolk (DH, 1).

Men's tennis — Salem State at Colby-Sawyer (1).

Men's volleyball — Endicott at Nichols (noon).

Trending Video

Recommended for you