TODAY'S SPORTS 

HIGH SCHOOL

Softball — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Milford at Peabody (5).

Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 4 second round: Ipswich at Wahconah (4:30); Division 1 first round: Barnstable at St. John's Prep (5). 

Girls lacrosse — State tournament,   Division 2 first round: Danvers at Duxbury (4).

Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 4 second round: Ipswich at Sutton (3:30); Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion at Hamilton-Wenham (Pingree, 4).

Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 2 second round: Bishop Fenwick at Minnechaug (4); Division 3 second round: Swampscott at Dover-Sherborn (5); Division 4 second round: Quabog at Hamilton-Wenham (Pingree, 4); Ipswich vs. Mt. Greylock at Williams College, Williamstown (4:30).

Volleyball — State tournament, Division 1 second round: Haverhill at St. John's Prep (5).

SUMMER BASEBALL

North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott at North Shore Storm (6).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball — State tournament, Division 1 second round: St. John's Prep at BC High (4); 

Softball — State tournament, Division 1 second round: Peabody/Milford winner vs. St. Paul Diocesan (TBA); Division 3 second round: Bishop Fenwick vs. North Reading/Oakmont winner (TBA).

Girls lacrosse — State tournament, Division 4 second round: Nipmuc at Hamilton-Wenham (4).

Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 2 second round: Marblehead at Belmont (4), 

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Martha's Vineyard (6:35).

Intertown Twilight League — Hamilton at Rowley (5:45).

