TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Softball — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Milford at Peabody (5).
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 4 second round: Ipswich at Wahconah (4:30); Division 1 first round: Barnstable at St. John's Prep (5).
Girls lacrosse — State tournament, Division 2 first round: Danvers at Duxbury (4).
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 4 second round: Ipswich at Sutton (3:30); Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion at Hamilton-Wenham (Pingree, 4).
Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 2 second round: Bishop Fenwick at Minnechaug (4); Division 3 second round: Swampscott at Dover-Sherborn (5); Division 4 second round: Quabog at Hamilton-Wenham (Pingree, 4); Ipswich vs. Mt. Greylock at Williams College, Williamstown (4:30).
Volleyball — State tournament, Division 1 second round: Haverhill at St. John's Prep (5).
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott at North Shore Storm (6).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — State tournament, Division 1 second round: St. John's Prep at BC High (4);
Softball — State tournament, Division 1 second round: Peabody/Milford winner vs. St. Paul Diocesan (TBA); Division 3 second round: Bishop Fenwick vs. North Reading/Oakmont winner (TBA).
Girls lacrosse — State tournament, Division 4 second round: Nipmuc at Hamilton-Wenham (4).
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 2 second round: Marblehead at Belmont (4),
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Martha's Vineyard (6:35).
Intertown Twilight League — Hamilton at Rowley (5:45).