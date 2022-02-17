TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Masconomet at Winthrop (5); CCL Cup consolation game: Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick (6:15).
Girls hockey — Bishop Fenwick at Wilmington-Stoneham (6); Shawsheen at Marblehead (6:30); Gloucester at Beverly (7:20).
Boys basketball — Ipswich at Whittier (5:30); Malden Catholic at St. John’s Prep (6:30); Essex Tech at Marblehead (7); Saugus at Peabody (7).
Girls basketball —Salem at Marblehead (4); Prospect Hill at Salem Academy (4:30); Ipswich at Swampscott (6:30).
Indoor track — Division 4 Meet at Reggie Lewis Track & Field Center, Roxbury (4:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Salem State at Worcester State (6:40).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Pingree at Hebron (5).
Girls hockey — Brewster at Pingree (6).
Boys basketball — Phillips Andover at Pingree (5:15); Essex Tech at Nashoba Tech (5:30); Wakefield at Salem (7); Swampscott at Lynn Tech (7).
Girls basketball — Whittier at Essex Tech (5:30); Pingree at Lexington Christian (5:30); Beverly at North Reading (6:30); Peabody at Danvers (7).
Indoor track — Division 5 Championships at Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury (4:30).
Wrestling — Divisional State Tournaments at Game On Sports & Performance Center, Fitchburg.
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Suffolk at Endicott (7).
Women’s hockey — Endicott at Suffolk (6).