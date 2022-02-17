TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Masconomet at Winthrop (5); CCL Cup consolation game: Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick (6:15).

Girls hockey — Bishop Fenwick at Wilmington-Stoneham (6); Shawsheen at Marblehead (6:30); Gloucester at Beverly (7:20).

Boys basketball — Ipswich at Whittier (5:30); Malden Catholic at St. John’s Prep (6:30); Essex Tech at Marblehead (7); Saugus at Peabody (7).

Girls basketball —Salem at Marblehead (4); Prospect Hill at Salem Academy (4:30); Ipswich at Swampscott (6:30).

Indoor track — Division 4 Meet at Reggie Lewis Track & Field Center, Roxbury (4:30).

COLLEGE

Men’s hockey — Salem State at Worcester State (6:40).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Pingree at Hebron (5).

Girls hockey — Brewster at Pingree (6).

Boys basketball — Phillips Andover at Pingree (5:15); Essex Tech at Nashoba Tech (5:30); Wakefield at Salem (7); Swampscott at Lynn Tech (7).

Girls basketball — Whittier at Essex Tech (5:30); Pingree at Lexington Christian (5:30); Beverly at North Reading (6:30); Peabody at Danvers (7).

Indoor track — Division 5 Championships at Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury (4:30).

Wrestling — Divisional State Tournaments at Game On Sports & Performance Center, Fitchburg.

COLLEGE

Men’s hockey — Suffolk at Endicott (7).

Women’s hockey — Endicott at Suffolk (6).

