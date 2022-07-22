TODAY’S SPORTS

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

Section 4 Williamsport tournament — Section 4 pool play at Wyoma, Lynn: Andover vs. Reading (5:30); Peabody West vs, Gloucester (7:30).

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — Vermont at North Shore Navigators (6:35).

North Shore Baseball League — Marblehead Seasiders at Swampscott Sox (7).

TOMORROW

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

Section 4 Williamsport tournament — Section 4 championship game at Wyoma, Lynn: Teams TBD (2:30).

FOOTBALL

Northeast 7-v-7 — East Regional Tournament at Bishop Fenwick (10 a.m.).

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) — State tournament at Fino Field, Milford: Beverly/Salem vs. Fall River (4:30).

