TODAY’S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
Section 4 Williamsport tournament — Section 4 pool play at Wyoma, Lynn: Andover vs. Reading (5:30); Peabody West vs, Gloucester (7:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Vermont at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
North Shore Baseball League — Marblehead Seasiders at Swampscott Sox (7).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
Section 4 Williamsport tournament — Section 4 championship game at Wyoma, Lynn: Teams TBD (2:30).
FOOTBALL
Northeast 7-v-7 — East Regional Tournament at Bishop Fenwick (10 a.m.).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — State tournament at Fino Field, Milford: Beverly/Salem vs. Fall River (4:30).