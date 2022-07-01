TODAY’S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — Pool play at Tapley Park, Danvers: Amesbury vs. Middleton (5:30), Topsfield vs. Danvers National (7:30); Pool play at Beverly: Ipswich vs. Beverly (5:30); Pool play at Patton Park, Hamilton: Hamilton-Wenham vs. Gloucester (5:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Martha’s Vineyard (7:05).
North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at Rowley (6), Northeast at Beverly Recs (7).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — Pool play at Stage Fort Park, Gloucester: Danvers National vs. Middleton (9 a.m.); Danvers American vs. Amesbury (11 a.m.).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Martha’s Vineyard at North Shore Navigators (6:35).