WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls hockey — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Whitman-Hanson at Peabody (5:15).
Girls basketball — State tournament, Division 4 first round: Winthrop at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Curry at Endicott (7).
Men’s lacrosse — Union at Endicott (4); Salem State at Gordon (7).
Women’s lacrosse — Clark at Gordon (4).
THURSDAY, MARCH 3
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — State tournament, Division 1 first round: King Philip at St. John’s Prep (5:30); Division 2 first round: Hopkinton at Masconomet (Haverhill Valley Forum, 6:05); Whitman-Hanson at Marblehead (6:30); Division 3 first round: Essex Tech at Bedford (4).
Girls hockey — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Beverly at Notre Dame Hingham (Rockland Ice Arena, 7:20); Plymouth South at Bishop Fenwick (Essex Sports Center, 7:50).
Boys basketball — State tournament, Division 3 North first round: Pittsfield at Swampscott (6:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s volleyball — Endicott at Emerson (7).