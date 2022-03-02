WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls hockey — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Whitman-Hanson at Peabody (5:15).

Girls basketball — State tournament, Division 4 first round: Winthrop at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30).

COLLEGE

Men’s hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Curry at Endicott (7).

Men’s lacrosse — Union at Endicott (4); Salem State at Gordon (7).

Women’s lacrosse — Clark at Gordon (4).

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — State tournament, Division 1 first round: King Philip at St. John’s Prep (5:30); Division 2 first round: Hopkinton at Masconomet (Haverhill Valley Forum, 6:05); Whitman-Hanson at Marblehead (6:30); Division 3 first round: Essex Tech at Bedford (4).

Girls hockey — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Beverly at Notre Dame Hingham (Rockland Ice Arena, 7:20); Plymouth South at Bishop Fenwick (Essex Sports Center, 7:50).

Boys basketball — State tournament, Division 3 North first round: Pittsfield at Swampscott (6:30).

COLLEGE

Men’s volleyball — Endicott at Emerson (7).

