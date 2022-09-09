TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Salem at Chelsea (6); Marshfield at St. John’s Prep (6:30); Tewksbury at Danvers (6:30); Concord-Carlisle at Marblehead (6:30); Newburyport at Masconomet (6:30); Beverly at Haverhill (7); Revere at Peabody (7); Auburn at Swampscott (7); Essex Tech at Lynn Tech (7).
Boys soccer — Marblehead at Beverly (4); Essex Tech at Masconomet (4); Arlington Catholic at Salem (4); Swampscott at Winthrop (4); Malden Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (4); Greater Lawrence at Ipswich (4).
Girls soccer — Danvers at Masconomet (4); Winthrop at Swampscott (4).
Field hockey — Hamilton-Wenham at Manchester Essex (3:30); Ipswich at Georgetown (3:45); Marblehead at Greater Lowell (4:30).
Volleyball — Wakefield at Beverly (5:30); Bishop Fenwick at Swampscott (5:30); Everett at Salem (5:30); Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (5:30); Newburyport at Masconomet (5:30); Dennis-Yarmouth at Danvers (6:15).
COLLEGE
Field hockey — Gordon at New England College (7).
Volleyball — Bowdoin at Endicott (6 p.m.); Gordon vs. UMaine Presque Isle at Colby Invitational (6); Gordon vs. Colby (8).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Norton at Bishop Fenwick (1); Gloucester at Hamilton-Wenham (1).
Boys soccer — Middlesex at Pingree (3).
Girls soccer — Beverly at Marblehead (10 a.m.); Salem at Triton (10 a.m.); Essex Tech at Ipswich (11 a.m.); Peabody at North Andover (11 a.m.); Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (2).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — WPI at Endicott (noon); Gordon at Springfield (1); Salem State at UMass Dartmouth (3).
Women’s soccer — Endicott at Hartwick (12:30 p.m.); Plymouth State at Gordon (1); Clark at Salem State (2).
Field hockey — Worcester State at Salem State (11 a.m.); Endicott at WPI (1).
Cross country — Endicott, Gordon at UNE Invitational (10:45 a.m).
Volleyball — Endicott at MIT (11 a.m.); Salem State at Colby Sawyer (11 a.m.); Gordon vs Mount Holyoke at Waterville, Maine (noon).
Women’s tennis — Stonehill at Endicott (noon); Salem State at Plymouth St (3:30).