TODAY'S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — at Middleton: Manchester Essex vs. Middleton (10 a.m.); Hamilton-Wenham vs. Beverly (noon).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Valley at North Shore Navigators (7:05).
North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at Marblehead Seasiders (5).
TOMORROW
AGGANIS GAMES
Agganis Games Opening Ceremony, Manning Field in Lynn (9 a.m.); All-Star Girls Lacrosse Game at Manning Field, Lynn (11 a.m.); All-Star Softball Game at Fraser Field, Lynn (noon); All-Star Boys Lacrosse Game at Manning Field, Lynn (1); All-Star Baseball Game at Fraser Field, Lynn (2).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Mystic (noon).
American Legion (Seniors) — Newburyport at Peabody/Middleton (St. John's Prep, 6).
North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at Northeast (1); North Shore Storm at Beverly Recs (5); Powerhouse at Marblehead Seasiders (5); Peabody Champions at North Shore Phillies (5:30).