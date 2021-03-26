TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Essex Tech at Whittier (10 a.m.); St. John's Prep at Catholic Memorial (noon); Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading (1); Marblehead vs. Saugus at Piper Field, Marblehead (2); Salem vs. Winthrop at Bishop Fenwick (4); Peabody at Masconomet (5).

COLLEGE

Softball — UNE at Endicott (DH noon); Suffolk at Gordon (DH noon).

Baseball — Wentworth at Endicott (DH noon); Suffolk at Gordon (DH noon).

Men's tennis — Gordon at Endicott (1).

Women's tennis — Gordon at Endicott (1).

Women's lacrosse — Gordon at Nichols (noon); Salve Regina at Endicott (1:30).

Men's lacrosse —  Endicott at Salve Regina (1:30).

Men's volleyball —  Elms at Endicott (5).

TOMORROW

COLLEGE

Softball — Endicott at UNE (DH 1); Gordon at Suffolk (DH noon).

Baseball —  Endicott at Wentworth (DH noon); Gordon at Suffolk (DH 1).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you