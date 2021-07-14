TODAY'S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — Championship at Harry Ball Field, Beverly: Gloucester vs. Danvers American (7).
District 16 Williamsport tournament — West Lynn vs. Lynnfield at East Lynn (5:45).
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at Beverly Recs (8).
Intertown Twilight League — Hamilton-Wenham at Rowley (5:45).
American Legion (Seniors) — Andover at Beverly/Salem (6).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — Championship at Harry Ball Field, Beverly (if necessary): Gloucester vs. Danvers American (7).
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Peabody vs. Peabody West (5:45, field TBD); Swampscott vs. West Lynn/Lynnfield winner (5:45, field TBD).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Upper Valley at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
Intertown Twilight League — Beverly Giants at Manchester Essex (5:45); Rowley at Hamilton-Wenham (5:45).
American Legion (Seniors) — Lynn at Beverly/Salem (6); Marblehead/Swampscott at Middleton/Peabody (6).
||||