TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — North Andover at Beverly (11 a.m.); Martha's Vineyard at Salem (1).
Boys soccer — Gloucester at Marblehead (10 a.m.); Beverly at Concord-Carlisle (11 a.m.); Salem at Charlestown (noon); Swampscott at Lynn Classical (1); Leominster at St. John's Prep (2); Kents Hill at Pingree (2:30).
Girls soccer — Andover at Masconomet (10 a.m.); Brooks at Pingree (2:30); Cambridge at Salem (4).
Field hockey — Kents Hill at Pingree (2:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Salem State at Bridgewater St. (11 a.m.); Gordon at Endicott (7).
Women’s soccer — Bridgewater State at Salem State (1); Gordon at Endicott (4:30 p.m.).
Field hockey — Gordon at Salve Regina (noon); Endicott at Roger Williams (1).
Cross country — Endicott at Pop Crowell Invitational, Gordon College (10:45 a.m.).
Volleyball — Salem State at Northern Vermont (11 a.m.); Endicott at Cal Lutheran (9 p.m.).
Women’s tennis — Salve Regina at Endicott (noon); Gordon at Roger Williams; Worcester at Salem State (1).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Golf — Danvers vs. Winthrop at Rowley CC (2:30).