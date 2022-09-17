TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — North Andover at Beverly (11 a.m.); Martha's Vineyard at Salem (1).

Boys soccer — Gloucester at Marblehead (10 a.m.); Beverly at Concord-Carlisle (11 a.m.); Salem at Charlestown (noon); Swampscott at Lynn Classical (1); Leominster at St. John's Prep (2); Kents Hill at Pingree (2:30).

Girls soccer — Andover at Masconomet (10 a.m.); Brooks at Pingree (2:30); Cambridge at Salem (4).

Field hockey — Kents Hill at Pingree (2:30).

COLLEGE

Men’s soccer — Salem State at Bridgewater St. (11 a.m.); Gordon at Endicott (7). 

Women’s soccer — Bridgewater State at Salem State (1); Gordon at Endicott (4:30 p.m.).

Field hockey — Gordon at Salve Regina (noon); Endicott at Roger Williams (1).

Cross country — Endicott at Pop Crowell Invitational, Gordon College (10:45 a.m.).

Volleyball — Salem State at Northern Vermont (11 a.m.); Endicott at Cal Lutheran (9 p.m.).

Women’s tennis — Salve Regina at Endicott (noon); Gordon at Roger Williams; Worcester at Salem State (1).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Golf  Danvers vs. Winthrop at Rowley CC (2:30).

