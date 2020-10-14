TODAY'S SPORTS 

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer — Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (3:45); Ipswich at Triton (4); Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (4); Xaverian at St. John's Prep (5); Peabody at Swampscott (5:30); Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (6).

Girls soccer — Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Triton at Ipswich (4); Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (4); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (6).

Field hockey — Masconomet at Peabody (4). 

Cross country — Salem at Beverly (4); Malden Catholic at St. John's Prep (4).

Golf — St. John's Prep at Xaverian (3:15); Peabody at Masconomet (3:30); Triton at Ipswich (3:30); Beverly at Swampscott (3:30); Essex Tech at Nashoba Tech (4). 

 

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer — Gloucester at Salem (4).

Girls soccer — Swampscott at Peabody (4); Salem at Gloucester (4). 

Field hockey — St. Mary's Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (4); Gloucester at Marblehead (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (3:45); Peabody at Swampscott (5:30). 

Cross country — Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Georgetown at Ipswich (3:30). 

Golf — Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams (3); Malden Catholic at St. John's Prep (3); Beverly at Peabody (3:45); Danvers at Gloucester (3:45); Salem at Marblehead (3:45).

 

