TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Danvers at Swampscott (4); St. John's Prep at Malden Catholic (5).
Girls soccer — Masconomet at Beverly (4); Peabody at Danvers (6:30).
Field hockey — Ipswich at Georgetown (4); Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (6).
Cross country — BC High at St. John's Prep (4).
Golf — Gloucester at Masconomet (3); Salem at Beverly (3:30); Danvers vs. Saugus at Beverly Golf & Tennis (3:30); Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (4).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Salem Academy at Salem (McGrath Park, 3:45); Georgetown at Ipswich (4); Essex Tech at Mystic Valley (5:30); St. Joseph's Prep at Bishop Fenwick (6).
Girls soccer — Salem Academy at Salem (McGrath Park, 3:45); Ipswich at Georgetown (4); Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (4); St. Joseph's Prep at Bishop Fenwick (4).
Field hockey — Saugus at Swampscott (3:30).
Cross country — Salem Academy at Bishop Fenwick (4).