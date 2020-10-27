TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer — Danvers at Swampscott (4); St. John's Prep at Malden Catholic (5).

Girls soccer — Masconomet at Beverly (4); Peabody at Danvers (6:30).

Field hockey — Ipswich at Georgetown (4); Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (6). 

Cross country — BC High at St. John's Prep (4). 

Golf — Gloucester at Masconomet (3); Salem at Beverly (3:30); Danvers vs. Saugus at Beverly Golf & Tennis (3:30); Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (4). 

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer — Salem Academy at Salem (McGrath Park, 3:45); Georgetown at Ipswich (4); Essex Tech at Mystic Valley (5:30); St. Joseph's Prep at Bishop Fenwick (6).

Girls soccer — Salem Academy at Salem (McGrath Park, 3:45); Ipswich at Georgetown (4); Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (4); St. Joseph's Prep at Bishop Fenwick (4). 

Field hockey — Saugus at Swampscott (3:30).

Cross country — Salem Academy at Bishop Fenwick (4). 

Tags

Recommended for you