TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 state final (resumption of suspended game): BC High at St. John's Prep (11 a.m.).

 

LITTLE LEAGUE WILLIAMSPORT ALL-STARS

District 15 tournament — at Bialek Park, Ipswich: Danvers National vs. Beverly (5:30); Amesbury vs. Manchester Essex (7:30).

District 16 tournament — at Swampscott: Peabody West vs. Wyoma (5:45).

 

SUMMER BASEBALL

NECBL — Vermont Mountaineers at North Shore Navigators (6:35).

 

 

TOMORROW

LITTLE LEAGUE WILLIAMSPORT ALL-STARS

District 15 tournament — at Danvers American: Amesbury vs. Hamilton-Wenham (5:30); Danvers American vs. Middleton (6); at Manchester Essex: Ipswich vs. Gloucester (5:30); Manchester Essex vs. Beverly (7:30).

 

SUMMER BASEBALL

NECBL — North Shore Navigators at Keene Swamp Bats (6:30).

