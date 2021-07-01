TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 state final (resumption of suspended game): BC High at St. John's Prep (11 a.m.).
LITTLE LEAGUE WILLIAMSPORT ALL-STARS
District 15 tournament — at Bialek Park, Ipswich: Danvers National vs. Beverly (5:30); Amesbury vs. Manchester Essex (7:30).
District 16 tournament — at Swampscott: Peabody West vs. Wyoma (5:45).
SUMMER BASEBALL
NECBL — Vermont Mountaineers at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE WILLIAMSPORT ALL-STARS
District 15 tournament — at Danvers American: Amesbury vs. Hamilton-Wenham (5:30); Danvers American vs. Middleton (6); at Manchester Essex: Ipswich vs. Gloucester (5:30); Manchester Essex vs. Beverly (7:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
NECBL — North Shore Navigators at Keene Swamp Bats (6:30).
