TODAY’S SPORTS
COLLEGE
Baseball — WPI at Gordon (3:30).
Men’s lacrosse — Johnson and Wales at Salem State (4); Emerson at Gordon (7).
Women’s lacrosse — Fitchburg State at Gordon (4); Tufts at Endicott (5).
TOMORROW
COLLEGE
Baseball — Salem State vs. Mt. Aloysius (noon) and Keene State (3) at Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Gordon at Mass. Maritime (4); Endicott vs. Clarkson at Davenport, Fla. (5:15).
Softball — Endicott vs. North Park (10 a.m.) and Ramapo (3:15) at Clermont, Fla.; Salem State vs. St. Scholastica at Leesburg, Fla. (noon).