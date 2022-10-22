TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — BC High at St. John's Prep (1); Pingree at Wilbraham & Monson (3:30); Essex Tech at Arlington Catholic (6).

Boys soccer — Salem Academy at Rockport (11 a.m.); Pingree at Concord Academy (3).

Girls soccer — Salem Academy at Rockport (9 a.m.); Swampscott at Essex Tech (11 a.m.); Beverly at Methuen (noon); Pingree at Concord Academy (3); Masconomet at Lincoln-Sudbury (4). 

Field hockey — Masconomet at Dover-Sherborn (noon); Hamilton-Wenham at Malden Catholic (2); Pingree at Concord Academy (3).

Cross country — Pingree at Concord Academy (3).

Volleyball — Danvers at Beverly (9 a.m.); Bishop Fenwick at Essex Tech (3:30); Pingree at Concord Academy (3:30).

Water polo — St. John's Prep at Westminster (1).

COLLEGE

Football — Endicott at University of New England (1).

Women's tennis — Commonwealth Coast Conference final: 

Men’s soccer — Wentworth at Endicott (3); Suffolk at Gordon (3:30)

Women’s soccer — Suffolk at Gordon (10 a.m.); Wentworth at Endicott (noon).

Field hockey — Endicott at University of New England (noon); Roger Williams at Gordon (1); Salem State at Western Connecticut State (1).

Volleyball — Wentworth at Endicott (2).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Field hockey — Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham (10 a.m.); Masconomet at St. Mary's Lynn (3:45).

