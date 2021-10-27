TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (4); Catholic Central League Cup playoffs: Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (4); Ipswich at Manchester Essex (7).
Girls soccer — Pioneer I at Salem Academy (2:30); Manchester Essex at Ipswich (3:45); Swampscott at Masconomet (4, Boxford Commons turf); Pingree at Newton Country Day (4:15); Catholic Central League Cup playoffs: Bishop Stang at Bishop Fenwick (6:15); Winthrop at Salem (6:30).
Field hockey — Beverly at Peabody (4); Marblehead at Saugus (4); Masconomet at Swampscott (4); Catholic Central League Cup playoff title game: Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (4); Pingree at Newton Country Day (4:15); Gloucester at Danvers (5:30).
Volleyball — Catholic Central League Cup playoffs: Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick (4); Newton Country Day at Pingree (4:15); Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham (5:30); Triton at Ipswich (5:30); Essex Tech at Mystic Valley (5:30); Peabody at Medford (5:30); Salem Academy at Christo Rey.
COLLEGE
Women’s soccer — Endicott at Nichols (3).
Volleyball — Endicott at Wentworth (7); University of New England at Gordon (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Silver Lake at St. John’s Prep (4); Danvers at Salem (4); Swampscott at Winthrop (4); Bishop Fenwick at Catholic Central League Cup playoffs (TBA); Beverly at Gloucester (6); Masconomet at Marblehead (7); Peabody at Saugus (7).
Girls soccer — Gloucester at Beverly (4); Winthrop at Swampscott (4); Marblehead at Masconomet (4); Salem Academy at KIPP Academy (5); Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (6); Saugus at Peabody (6); Salem at Danvers (6:30).
Field hockey — Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Ipswich at Manchester Essex (4); Danvers at Lynnfield (4); Bishop Fenwick at Catholic Central League Cup playoffs (TBA).
Volleyball — Salem at Danvers (5:15); Methuen at Beverly (5:30); Saugus at Masconomet (5:30); Swampscott at Marblehead (5:30); Winthrop at Peabody (5:30)’ Catholic Central League Cup playoffs: Bishop Fenwick vs. Arlington Catholic OR Cardinal Spellman (TBA).
Golf — Northeastern Conference Open at Kernwood Country Club, Salem (noon).
COLLEGE
Women’s soccer — Salem State at Bridgewater State (7).
Field hockey — Southern Maine at Endicott (7).
Volleyball — Fitchburg State at Salem State (7).